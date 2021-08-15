Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in July

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17.

Get Atos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEXAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.