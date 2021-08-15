AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,683 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.