AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

