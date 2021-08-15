Auctus Price Reaches $0.0891 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $53,240.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,126,990 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

