Aurox Market Capitalization Reaches $4.77 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00022036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $943,541.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

