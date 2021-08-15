Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Several brokerages have commented on AUTO. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 637.20 ($8.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 639.74. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

