Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $332.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.