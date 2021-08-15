Automata Network (ATA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $65.89 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $103.67 million and approximately $65.89 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

