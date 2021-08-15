Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

ADP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

