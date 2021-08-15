Auxilium Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $59,266.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001140 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global

