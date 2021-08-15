Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.98

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $111.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.98 or 0.00039840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00287602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00037842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.86 or 0.02461982 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,075,258 coins and its circulating supply is 173,571,320 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

