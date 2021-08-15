AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVEVF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.