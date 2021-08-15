Avion Wealth Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04.

