Avion Wealth Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 796.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. 206,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

