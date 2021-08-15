Avion Wealth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $174.04. 194,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

