Avion Wealth Purchases 398,153 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2,160.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.7% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avion Wealth owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.45. 1,506,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,927. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

