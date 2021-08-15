Avion Wealth Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

