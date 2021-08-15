Avion Wealth Sells 2,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avion Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

