Avion Wealth Sells 38,362 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,589,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 895,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $409.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

