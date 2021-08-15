Avion Wealth Sells 47,435 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.