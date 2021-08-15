Avion Wealth Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 463,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,292,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 217.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 47,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 32,654 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 2,036,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,239. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91.

