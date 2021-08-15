Avion Wealth Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,556 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

