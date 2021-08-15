Avory & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $629,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,629,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,189. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

