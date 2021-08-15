Avory & Company LLC Has $17.40 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 9.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.20% of Capri worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 709,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

