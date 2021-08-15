Avory & Company LLC Has $21.33 Million Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,879 shares during the quarter. ContextLogic comprises 11.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.26% of ContextLogic worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of WISH traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,623,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,829,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

