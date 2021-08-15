Avory & Company LLC Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Aterian comprises about 7.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 2.71% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,887. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

