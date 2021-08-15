Avory & Company LLC Purchases 14,539 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Avory & Company LLC grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up 14.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nutanix worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $40,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,954. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

