Avory & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 9.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

