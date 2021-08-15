Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Axonics worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Axonics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axonics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Axonics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

