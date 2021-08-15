AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0160

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. AXPR has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $22,526.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars.

