AXPR Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $40,291.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

