Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $34,230.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

