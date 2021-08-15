BaaSid Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and $447,395.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.86 or 0.00867656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044248 BTC.

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

