Banano (BAN) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Banano has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $282,553.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,164 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

