Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

