Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

