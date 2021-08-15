Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Hits $286.19 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $286.19 million and $52.00 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00017451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.