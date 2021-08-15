Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BCCI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.