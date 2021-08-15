Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 1,055,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

