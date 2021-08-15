Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 124,887 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17,961.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

