Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

