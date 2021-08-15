Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 890,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

