Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

