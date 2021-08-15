Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,339. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.