Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 102,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,348. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

