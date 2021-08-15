Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $17.26 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

