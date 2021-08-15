Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.23 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

