Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 664,866 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

