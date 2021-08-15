Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

ACWV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,511 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.