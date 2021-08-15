Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,601 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

EEMV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.52. 82,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31.

